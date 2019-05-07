UNION CITY, Oh - Lydia C. Ratliff, 98 of Union City, Ohio, passed away peacefully at 12:47 a.m. Sunday May 5, 2019, at the Village Green Health Campus, Greenville.

Born in Castine on June 25, 1920, she was one of eight children born to the late Jesse W. and Ethel (Snyder) Trump.

She was a Monroe graduate, and then went on to business school at Miami Jacobs Business College. Earlier in her life, she owned a ceramics shop in Dayton and later in life, Lydia retired from General Motors, Moraine Division. She enjoyed crocheting, making and cutting candles, and spending time with family. She will truly be missed. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her siblings Charles Trump, Hubert Trump, Frederick Trump, Violet Stull, John Trump, Jesse Trump, Jr.: grandchildren Richard Livingston II and Leslie Livingston.

She is survived by daughters Pamela Thompson and Lutalee Livingston: sister Martha Rudy: seven grandchildren: 16 great-grandchildren: 12 great-great-grandchildren (plus one on the way).

Friends may call on the family from 10-11 a.m.on Saturday May 11, at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Todd Reish presiding. Burial at Castine Cemetery, Castine. Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Care. Online sympathies www.zecharbailey.com.