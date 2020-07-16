CINCINNATI — Lynn Eldon Detling, 93, crossed over on Monday afternoon, July 13, 2002, due to natural causes.

Lynn was born on April 24, 1927, in Greenville, Ohio. Lynn grew up in New Weston, Ohio, and he was the fourth of 11 children born to the late Chauncey and Harriet (Dunkelberger) Detling. Lynn graduated from Ansonia High School as a member of the Class of 1945.

He enlisted in the U.S. Navy soon after graduation during World War II and completed his Navy term not long after the war's end. He subsequently enlisted in the U.S. Air Force shortly after the service's 1947 birth, and he served in the Air Force during the Korean War era.

After completing his military service, Lynn earned his Master's of Arts in Education from Ball State University in Muncie, Ind., in 1960. In the fall of 1960, he began teaching industrial arts at South High School in Columbus, Ohio, which is where he met his future wife, Valerie Jean Wiley. Lynn and Valerie married on June 16, 1962, and they were rarely apart throughout 58 years of wedded bliss.

Soon after getting married, Lynn and Valerie moved back to Darke County, and Lynn joined his three younger brothers, Richard, Dwight, and Wayne, in a farming partnership.

Between 1964-1973, Lynn and Valerie had four children: Linda Lee (Detling) Dong; Jill Marie Detling; Scott Alan Detling, and John Christian Detling. Jill passed away in 1972 as a child, but Lynn and Valerie's other three children grew up, married, and started their own families. At the time of his passing, Lynn was the proud grandfather of eight grandchildren.

Lynn retired from farming in 1990 and he spent his final 30 years of life enjoying his family and tinkering on various projects in his workshop. He may have left the teaching profession long before that, but he never curbed his shop teacher enthusiasm for woodworking, electrical circuits, machinery, and forever building a better mousetrap. One of his favorite causes to support with his skills was Anthony Wayne Schools. Valerie taught at Anthony Wayne for nearly 25 years and Lynn dedicated many hours of his talents to help students develop to be the best that they could be. Lynn and Valerie spent the final five years of Lynn's life living in the Cincinnati area nearby their three children and eight grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and his daughter Jill, Lynn is preceded in death by his brother, Dwight (Myrna) Detling; and six sisters: Esther (Nevin) Haines, Jeannette (Donko) Farcich, Luella (Grover) Cox, Marlene (Cass) Smoger, Norma (Robert) Bradley, and Martha (Robert) Brown.

He is survived by his loving wife, Valerie; his three children with spouses: Linda (Steve) Dong; Scott (Andrea) Detling; and John (Katrina) Detling; one sister, Libby (Cazmo) Lukrich; two brothers, Richard (Jeanette) Detling and Wayne (Sue) Detling; his eight grandchildren; and approximately 50 nieces and nephews.

The immediate family has already conducted a private service, but at a future date, the Detling Family will schedule public "Celebration of Life" Events in both Cincinnati and in Darke County. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your local county's "Meals on Wheels" program in Lynn's name.