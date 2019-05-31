GREENVILLE - M. Darrell "Dutch" McLear, 93, of Greenville passed away at 12:34 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Wayne HealthCare in Greenville. Darrell was born September 17, 1925, in Darke County to the late Leonard and Geraldine (Eley) McLear. In addition to his parents, Darrell was also preceded in death by a son, Steven D. McLear; and a granddaughter, Andrea McLear.

Darrell is survived by his wife, Luella C. (Yohe) McLear,whom he married December 27, 1947; daughters and sons-in-law, Gaye Lee and Larry Noffsinger of Centerville and Jo Ella and Rick Michael of Troy; grandchildren, Alex Noffsinger, Natalie Cantrell, Chris Michael, Pam Schanz, D.J. Michael, Courtney Thorn and Catherine McLear; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Darrell served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Darrell retired from the Darke County Courthouse, where he was a custodian, but was truly a farmer at heart. Darrell loved playing cards and dominoes with family and friends and did his best to keep the fudge tin full. Darrell was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Greenville.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Ithaca Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville.