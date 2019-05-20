FT. WAYNE, Ind. - M. Joan Brandt, 87, of Fort Wayne, Ind., went Home to the Lord on Thursday, May 16, 2019.

She was born to the late Robert R. Smith and Mary Catherine (Grow) Smith in Versailles, on August 9, 1931.

Joan started as an RN and became a caring mother to her four children. She was a gourmet cook and enjoyed her food and wine. She loved socializing with friends, traveling, Clear Lake, antique and gourmet clubs, and was a member of the Fort Wayne Country Club. Her beautiful smile and generous spirit about her will be missed.

Joan is survived by her children, Sandra B. (Paul) Brugge of Clarendon Hills, Ill., Susan B. (Bryce) Dorst of Danville, Calif., William H. Brandt of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Michael E. Brandt of Monroe, Mich.; grandchildren, Allyssa Dorst, Leah Dorst, Eric Brugge, and Rachel Brugge; siblings, Sue Benzies of Tipp City, Charles "Dick" Smith of Versailles and Connie Cottrell of Normal, Ill.; and a host of relatives and friends.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of more than 50 years, Dr. William E. Brandt and siblings, Dorothy Hemmerly, Wanda Bayman, Carol Mae Elson, Jackie Minnich, Norma Jean Clark and Norman Smith.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, May 25, at St. Joseph Catholic Church (2213 Brooklyn Ave, Fort Wayne, IN 46802) at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and from 6-8 p.m. with a Rosary Service at 3:30 p.m. at D.O. McComb and Sons Funeral Home Covington Knolls (8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46804). Burial will follow the service at Lindenwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or the Community Harvest Food Bank