BRADFORD — Mabel Zenith Caldwell, 93, of Bradford, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Hospice Unit at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy. Mabel was born in Rowan County, Kentucky on June 23, 1925 to the (late) Truby and Melva (Scaggs) Jones.

Mabel worked for K's Hamburger Shop in Troy and retired with 13 years of service from BF Goodrich; she was an avid reader and sewer; collected dolls and made soft sculptured dolls; bowled, golfed and played softball; and enjoyed her grandkids and great-grandkids.

Mabel was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Pamela Woolery; brother, Raymond Jones; and four sisters, Vivian Meggs, Maxine Vorpe, Nadine Potts, and Virginia Black. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Ralph G. "Jerry" Caldwell; son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Pam Smith of Troy; two daughters and a son-in-law, Patsy and Tom Muter of Indian Lake and Penny Smith of Bradford; son-in-law, Jerome Maynard of Georgia; grandchildren: Holly and Paul Ricci, Dan Long and fiancée, Gina, Rhonda and Alan Knoop, Mollie and Jason Richeson, Siobhan and Drew Durand, Todd Woolery, Roxanna Woolery, Jessiah Woolery, and Ebony Woolery; 16 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; a sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Gene Campbell of Dayton; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Covington, with Chaplain Ed Ellis officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Wednesday until time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio Hospice of Miami County. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.