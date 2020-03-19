Madonna C. Miller (1921 - 2020)
Service Information
Kreitzer Funeral Home - Arcanum
204 N. Main St.
Arcanum, OH
45304
(937)-692-5145
Obituary
ARCANUM – Madonna C. Miller, 99, of Arcanum, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 following an extended illness.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Joe H. Miller, and her parents, Claude & Mildred Thomas. Madonna C. Miller is survived by her daughter, Joyce Miller and other family and friends.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to State of the Heart Care. E-mail condolences and donations can be made by going online to kreitzerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made in care by Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum, OH 45304.
Published in The Daily Advocate from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
