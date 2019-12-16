GREENVILLE — Mahlon Gordon Shellhaas, 84, of Greenville passed away at 6:35 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at the Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville.

Mahlon was born July 29, 1935, in Greenville to the late Mahlon F. and Mercedes D. (Sparks) Shellhaas. In addition to his parents, Mahlon was also preceded in death by a son, John Shellhaas; and a brother, Michael Shellhaas.

Mahlon is survived by his wife, Barbara L. (Allread) Shellhaas whom he married July 27, 1956; sons, Gordon K. Shellhaas of Bradenton, Florida and Brian K. Shellhaas of Denver, Colorado; grandchildren, Jason K. and Danielle Shellhaas and Joshua M. and Ashly Shellhaas; step grandchildren, Eric and Christy Garland, Dustin Garland and Zachary and Shelby Garland; great-grandchildren, Mahlon G. Shellhaas, Eli James Shellhaas, Norah Sue Shellhaas and Lia Shellhaas; step great-grandchildren, Mylah Garland, Laynah Garland and River Garland; brother and sister-in-law, Doug and Karen Shellhaas of Ansonia; sister and brother-in-law, Meredeth and Jerry Burkett of Hollansburg; sister-in-law, Lorraine Shellhaas of Tyler, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mahlon was a machine repairman and machinist at GM and NCR in Dayton. He was a member of Painter Creek Church of the Brethren and the Greenville Moose Lodge.

Services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Painter Creek Church of the Brethren in Mahlon's memory. Arrangements have been entrusted to Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com