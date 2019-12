GREENVILLE — Mahlon Gordon Shellhaas, 84, of Greenville passed away at 6:35 a,n, Friday, December 13, 2019, at the Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville.

A celebration of Mahlon's life will be held on Sunday, December 29, from 2-4 p.m. at Painter Creek Church of the Brethren 8593 State Route 571, Arcanum. Arrangements have been entrusted to Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville.