PHILLIPSBURG — Marcia Sue Pitzer, Age 74, formerly of Phillipsburg, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

Sue was born December 24, 1946 to the late Howard and Bell Johnson. She is a graduate from Northmont in the class on 1964. Sue spent over 50 years as a hair dresser in Arcanum and Phillipsburg. She was a wonderful person, and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Sue is preceded in death by her husband, Dean Pitzer; both parents, and a brother, Tom Johnson; sister-in-law, Dorothy Johnson; and nephew, Jay Johnson.

She is survived by her step-children, Vicki Sue Buckingham, Eric (Phoung) Pitzer, Gregory (Jackie) Pitzer; sister, Pam (Dr. Floyd) Knoop; god-child, Tiffany and Poe Peschel; nieces and nephews, Donna Lynn, Gary (Lisa) Johnson, Jr., Dana (Gavin) Ward, Dawn (Chet) Hiett; several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; very special friend, Brenda Wallace; and numerous other relatives, friends, and neighbors.

Funeral services will be held Monday, October 19, 2020, 12 p.m. (noon) at the Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St. Arcanum, OH 45304. Burial to follow in Abbottsville Cemetery. A visitation will be held Monday, Oct. 19,from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., leading into the funeral. Email condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.

Masks are required for all guests attending.