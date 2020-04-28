GREENVILLE — Margaret Ann Baumgardner, 77, of Greenville, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at 8 p.m. at her residence.

She was born Dec. 4, 1942, in Edgerton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Isador and Kathryn (Frager) Goebel. She retired from Fram.

She loved reading, doing crossword puzzles and especially spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her son: Kevin McMillen; and her brother: Wendy Goebel.

She is survived by her husband: Ronald Baumgardner of Greenville, whom she married Nov. 27, 1968; children: Chloi Richard of Crescent City, Fla., Soni and Marshall Wilburn of Sidney, Suzy and Mark Lockhart of Greenville, Ron Baumgardner Jr. of Crescent City, Fla., Beth Baumgardner of Arcanum, Ronda and Paul Northrop of Lincolnton, N.C.; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law: Ted Goebel of Edgerton, Ohio, Lavon and Martie Goebel of Fort Wayne, Ind., Glen and Helen Goebel of Bryan, Ohio, Butch and Debbie Goebel of Fort Wayne, Ind.; her sister: Mary Nelson of Edgerton, Ohio; her sister-in-law: Kay Camacho of Versailles; and she will be greatly missed by her fur babies: Vinnie and Doodles.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. in Greenville Twp. Memorial Gardens with Rev. Fr. John White officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville. Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Care.