ANSONIA —Margaret E. Shaw, 72, of Ansonia, Ohio passed away in the early hours on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Greenville Heath and Rehab in Greenville, Ohio.

She was born on October 29, 1946 in Knoxville, Tenn. to the late Charles E. "Chuck" Mackey and Margaret Helen (Humphrey) Mackey.

In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her brothers, Charles Mackey Jr. and Robert Mackey.

Margaret enjoyed caring for others which shows through her choice of career, as a cook for Heartland of Greenville for more than 28 years. It didn't take a lot to make her happy; she loved to can, she loved to read, and she enjoyed her soap opera, The Young and the Restless. Her specialty was harassing Harold. She was dedicated to her family and will be dearly missed.

Margaret is survived by her husband of 54 years, Harold Shaw, whom she married on November 23, 1964; her children, Kim (Kevin) Shuttleworth of Arcanum, Ohio, Stacy (Bruce McNulty) Shaw of Dixon, Missouri, and Melissa (Seth) Rhoades of Greenville; her grandchildren, Jaccob, Justin, Joshua, Sarah, Adrianna, Jason, Matthew, Benjamin, Sydnee, Chelsea, Kacady, and Noah, her 14 great-grandchildren; her sister, Rosemary Winblad of Chicago, Ill. and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

A celebration of Margaret's life will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, with Pam Shuttleworth officiating.

Guests may visit with Margaret's family from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

The family request that memorial contributions be given in memory of Margaret to Darke County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 781, Greenville, Ohio 45331, or State of the Heart Care, 1350 N. Broadway Street, Greenville, Ohio 45331.

Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com