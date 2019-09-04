HOLLANSBURG — Margaret M. Hawes, 78, of Hollansburg passed away at 7:55 a.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at State of the Heart Hospice Care Center in Greenville.

Margaret was born November 23, 1940, in Union City, Ohio to the late Lewis "Pete" and Pauline (Welker) Maloy. In addition to her parents, Margaret was also preceded in death by her husband, Lowell D. Hawes on September 26, 2000, whom she married May 3, 1963; daughter, Lisa Harless; brothers, Louie and Jerry Maloy; and sister, Roseann Partridge.

Margaret is survived by her children, Larry and Dee Hawes of Harrodsburg, Kentucky, David Hawes and Stacey Pitman of Harrodsburg, Kentucky and Lewis Hawes of Willisburg, Kentucky; grandchildren, Ciara, Shaun, Billy, Michael, Joshua, Dylan, Elisabeth, Tyler and Brent; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Tom Maloy of Greenville; sister, betty Copeland of Greenville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Margaret was a homemaker. She was a member of the Greenville Baptist Temple.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 7, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville with Pastor Arnold Wynn officiating. Burial will follow in Palestine Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Care. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com