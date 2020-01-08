MCCLELLANDTOWN — Margery Adelia Yearick Pepiot, 95 of McClellandtown, Pa., formerly of Greenville, Ohio died on January 2, 2020.

She was born July 11, 1924, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Harry Warren Yearick and Edna Freeman Yearick. She is preceded in death by her parents, eight siblings, and her husband, Earl Herman Pepiot.

Mrs. Pepiot was a member of the First Congregational Christian Church of Greenville, and attended the Allison Church of the Nazarene, Allison, Pa.. She was a member of Great Meadows Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution and an Associate Member of Fort Greenville Chapter, DAR; the Colonial Dames of the XVII Century; The Society of Mayflower Descendants; The National Muzzle Loading Rifle Association and the Darke County Ohio Birders. She was a widely-traveled journalist, with her byline appearing in many national firearm and shooting publications.

She is survived by her son, Colt J. G. Pepiot and his wife, Sheryl; granddaughter Christine Beckley and her husband Mike; grandson James Pepiot; great-grandsons, Hunter and Austin Pepiot; great-granddaughter Charlotte Adelia Beckley; stepson David H. Pepiot and his wife, Anne; two step-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio at 11 a.m. Friday, January 10. Friends may call on the family from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday. January 9, at the funeral home. Interment in St. Valbert's Cemetery, Versailles, Ohio. Online sympathies www.zecharbailey.com.