VERSAILLES — Margery B. Prakel, age 88, of Versailles, Ohio, died August 6, 2020, at Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville. She was born January 14, 1932, in Montgomery County, Ohio, to the late Orville J. and Dorothy M. Brubaker of Eaton, Ohio. On June 2, 1956, she married H. Stewart Prakel, who died in May 2006.

Surviving are two sons, Andrew (Nancy) of Dublin and Michael (Christine) of Versailles; a daughter, Libby (Steve Connell) of Chicago; seven grandchildren: Austin Prakel of Columbus; Lydia Prakel of Columbus; Mary (Chris) Broderick of El Paso, Texas; Margaret (Sean) Sullivan of Arlington, Virginia; Samuel Prakel of Seattle; Caroline Prakel of Indianapolis; Lucille Prakel of Colorado Springs; and two great-grandchildren. Margery is preceded in death also by her brother and sister-in-law, Herman and Joan Brubaker, and in-laws Phyllis and Charles Tate.

A 57-year resident of Versailles, Margery was a teacher at Versailles Exempted Village Schools for 22 years, retiring in 1992, and was voted Teacher of the Year in Darke County in 1990. She received her master's degree in education from Wright State University in 1987 and bachelor's degree in education from Wittenberg University in 1953. She graduated from Eaton High School in 1949. Following her retirement, she spent many years tutoring students and teaching piano lessons.

Margery was a member of multiple community organizations, including Coterie Club, Versailles Garden Club, board of Kinder Korner Preschool, and board of the Versailles Scholarship Fund. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Versailles, where she was a devoted member of the choir, church council, and Sunday school teacher. Margery and Stewart were honored to be named grand marshals of the Poultry Days Parade in 1999. She treasured her dear friendships in card club and the TRIC investment club. Margery loved golfing, gardening, playing piano, traveling, reading, and sharing time with her children and grandchildren.

A graveside service for family and friends will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, August 13 at Greenlawn Cemetery, Versailles.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marge's honor may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church at 204 E. Wood Street, Versailles, Ohio 45380, or to the Darke County Foundation for Versailles scholarships.

