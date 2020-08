GREENVILLE — Marguerite "Marge" Butler, 90, of Dayton, Ohio, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, August 14, 2020, in Greenville, Ohio.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic in Centerville, Ohio, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery in Dayton.

Express online condolences at www.tributefuneralhomes.com