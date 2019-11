GREENVILLE — Maria de Jesus Fagundes Arnett, 82, of Greenville passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at the State of the Heart Care Center in Greenville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 22, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Greenville. Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, is in charge of arrangements.