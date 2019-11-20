GREENVILLE — Marie Estelle Vanden-Bosch, 75 most recently residing at the Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville, Ohio passed away at 6:22 a.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019, at the Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, Ohio.

She was born October 8, 1944, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Roman W. and Estelle A. (Waker) Vanden-Bosch.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a niece Elaina Lauree Kolb and a nephew James J. Vanden-Bosch.

Marie is survived by her brothers and sisters-in-law: James A. and Mary Elaine (Rammel) Vanden-Bosch of Greenville, John W. and Virginia (Leibold) Vanden-Bosch of Wilmington, Thomas J. and Mary A. (Sellers) Vanden-Bosch of Dayton and sister and brother-in-law Ann M. (Vanden-Bosch) and Stephen A. Kolb of Greenville as well as numerous very special nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews and cousins.

Marie graduated from St. Joseph Commercial High School in Dayton, Ohio and worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital for 32 years. She lived with her parents in Kettering, moving to the Brethren Retirement Community in May 2005. She enjoyed her years there and greatly appreciated all the friends she met, and especially grateful for the interest, attention and care she received from her nurses and aides over the years.

Marie was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church in Kettering and after moving to Greenville, was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of Greenville.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a,n, Monday, November 25, in the St. Mary's Catholic Church, 233 West Third St., Greenville, with Father John R. White as Celebrant. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 9-10:30 a.m. in the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio. Prayers will be offered on Monday at 8:45 a.m. in the funeral home.

In Lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be given to the Brethren Retirement Community.

