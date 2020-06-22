GREENVILLE — Marilyn A. Brown, 87, of Greenville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton.

She was born on Feb. 13, 1933, in rural Darke County, to the late Victor G. and Ethel J. (Subler) King.

In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Brown; her uncle, Forrest Subler; her mother-in-law, Thelma Brown; and her sister-in-law, Jacqueline Kelley.

Marilyn was a graduate of Ansonia High School. She looked forward to attending her class reunions and visiting with her old classmates and friends. Marilyn worked for Lambert's for many years as a secretary. She loved her job and it was very fitting since she enjoyed meeting and speaking to people. Marilyn loved everyone she met and accepted everyone for who they were. She was a great friend and would send her family and friends cards with the most beautiful handwriting and gifts during the holidays.

She enjoyed gardening and working outside. Marilyn was very particular about her flowers and loved spending time making sure everything was perfect. She loved animals and had many of her own. It did not matter if they were hers or not, she would care for them. She was strong in her faith and a devout Catholic. Marilyn was member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Greenville.

Marilyn is survived by her Goddaughter, Jacqueline Waggoner of Yellow Springs, Ohio; her niece, Colleen Kelley of Hilliard, Ohio; and her beloved dog, Cecil.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Greenville, with Father John R. White as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.

The family will be receiving friends on Thursday from 9 until 10 a.m. at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus. Memorial contributions may be given, in memory of Marilyn, to the Darke County Humane Society.

Online condolences and Hugs From Home may be share with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com.