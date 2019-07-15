NEW PARIS — Marilyn Ann Ditty, 65, of New Paris, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly early Saturday morning, July 13, 2019, at Reid Health in Richmond, Indiana.

She was born on June 25, 1954, in Greenville, Ohio to the late La Verne and Phyllis (Peters) Ditty.

In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her brother, Franklin Ditty; and her nephews, Brandon and Justin Peters.

For those who knew Marilyn, a few things were obvious; she was strong willed, opinionated, loved gardening, and the Queen of witty come-backs. She loved her Daddy and missed him every day. Her sister Linda was her best friend. Marilyn graduated from New Madison Schools in 1972. She went on to work for Wayne Works where she forged many lifelong friendships. As a young girl, Marilyn would travel to Eaton to visit relatives. While there she would liberate dogs from the animal shelter and hide them in the trunk of the car until they got home.

Marilyn had a very successful and fulfilling career as a nurse. She received her bachelors degree in psychology from Wright State University and then obtained an associates degree in nursing from Sinclair Community College. She retired from the VA Medical Center in Dayton where she was a nurse in the psychiatric ward. She was exceptionally passionate about the mental health and wellbeing of our country's veterans.

Marilyn is survived by her husband Steve Schmidt, whom she met October 23, 1987; her children, Rob Holsapple of New Paris, and Christy Hager, and her husband Robert, of New Madison, Ohio; her grandchildren, Danika Mann, Brent, Dylan, Kynnedi , and Reagyn Hager; her brothers, Robert Peters, and his wife Scherie, of Greenville, and James Ditty of New Madison; her sister, Linda Woodyard of New Madison; her beloved dogs, Jazzy and Trixie; Flash, the wonder pony; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Darke County Humane Society, 7053 St. Rt. 49 N, Greenville, Ohio 45331.

The family has entrusted Tribute Funeral Homes, New Madison Campus, with the arrangements.

