GREENVILLE-Marilyn Eileen Walling Lutz, loving wife, mother, sister and friend went home to be with the Lord on March 30, 2020.

Born Oct. 1, she was the second of four daughters born to Lester and Waneda Walling of Rural Route Union City, Ind.

Marilyn graduated from Ward Jackson High School in Saratoga, Ind., and was the valedictorian of her graduating class. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Anderson University in Anderson, Ind., and a Master's Degree from the University of Dayton in Dayton, Ohio. She married her sweetheart, Herman Lutz, and together they spent their lives in Greenville. They are the parents of two wonderful children.

Marilyn had a passion for learning and for education and that led her to become a classroom teacher and then an administrator in the Greenville City School district.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Betty Garms; Maternal grandparents, Orla and Velma Byrum and paternal grandparents, Rev. R.A. and Della Walling.

She is survived by her husband. Herman; a daughter, Leslie Leigh, and a son, Ryan Matthew; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Carolyn and Jerry Evans of Otsego, Mich., and Wanda and Art Grosch of St. Charles, Mo.; other nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Marilyn attended the Greenville Missionary Church. She enjoyed her family, most of all; her life, her friends, music, and her flower garden.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.