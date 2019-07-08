HAMILTON — Marilyn I. Burkhardt, 80, of Hamilton, passed away July 3, 2019, at Fort Hamilton Hospital. She was born August 26, 1938 in Greenville, Ohio to the late Norman and Irene (nee Snyder) Sanders. On May 29, 1965, in Cincinnati, Ohio Marilyn married Richard P. Burkhardt M.D.; he preceded her in death on September 7, 2013. Marilyn began working at the Butler County Coroners office on March 3, 1980 as the Administrator for her husband and retired in September 2011.

Marilyn is survived by her children, Dan (Janet) Peters, Penny (Rick) Crone, Richie (Marcia) Burkhardt, Jodie (Brian) Connaughton; grandchildren, Rachel Heck, Kalette Hittle, Jacie Holman, Nicholas (Carly) Hershner, Thomas Crone, Adam Crone, Victoria Crone, Emma K. Burkhardt, Noah Connaughton, Grace Connaughton, and Liam Connaughton; great grandchildren, Eddie Heck, Lilly Heck, Levi Heck, Haylie Hittle, Reagan Holman, Blakely Holman, and Nicholas Hershner. She is also survived by her brothers, Roger (Sharon) Sanders and Kent (Karen) Sanders; many dear friends and other family. Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents; husband, and brothers, Robert Sanders and Wayne Sanders.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 9, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 925 South 2nd St. Hamilton, OH 45011. Entombment will follow at St. Stephen Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, July 8, from 5-7 p.m. at the Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph School. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.avancefuneralhome.com