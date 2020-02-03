VERSAILLES — Marilyn J. Barga, 76, of Versailles passed away at 11:22 a.m. on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at her residence.

Marilyn was born March 6, 1943, in Greenville to the late Raymond and Cecelia (Mangen) Magoto. In addition to her parents, Marilyn was also preceded in death by her husband, Jacque J. Barga on December 20, 2006, whom she married January 13, 1962; brother-in-law, Fred Condon; and sister-in-law, Laura Barga.

Marilyn is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Lisa Barga of Versailles, Barry Barga of Versailles and Steve and Tina Barga of Versailles; grandchildren, Jacob, Jace, Sam, Jadyn, Hunter, Tori, Seth, Aaron, Pete and Ellie; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, James Barga of Colon, Michigan, Michael and Mary Barga of Versailles, Dennis and Nina Barga of Versailles, Roberta Condon of Versailles and Marilyn and Robert Schockman of Versailles; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Marilyn retired from the Versailles Health Care Center where she was the administrator. While she was administrator at Versailles Health Care Center, Marilyn received her Nursing Degree. Marilyn was a member of St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles and Versailles Eagles Ladies Auxiliary. Marilyn was named 1999 Versailles Citizen of the Year. Marilyn was a former member of the Versailles Rotary Club and formerly served on the Versailles City Council. She was an avid fan of the Versailles Tigers, Cincinnati Reds and Notre Dame.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 7, at St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles with Rev. Fr. Jim Simons celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Valbert Cemetery in Versailles. In honoring Marilyn's wishes, the family will not be receiving friends at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Activity Department at Versailles Health Care 200 Marker Rd. Versailles, OH 45380. Arrangements are entrusted to Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com