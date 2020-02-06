GREENVILLE — Marilyn J. Robbins, 86, of Greenville, Ohio passed away at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday February 5, 2020, at the State of the Heart Hospice Care Center in Greenville.

Marilyn was born September 3, 1933, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Fred and Gladys (Midlam) Earhart.

She was retired from Greenville National Bank following a 34-year banking career. She was a member of the Greenville Missionary Church, served as a volunteer at the Garst Museum and a member of the Historical Society of the Garst Museum, Friends of the Greenville Library, Darke County Shawnee Park and involved with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents as well as her husband Dale Robbins on July 26, 2003. They were married April 10, 1954.

She is survived by her daughter Tamra S. Brandon of Greenville; granddaughter Erin Ashley Houpt of Greenville and great-granddaughter Addison Jean Houpt of Greenville.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family in the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home Greenville, Ohio with Pastor Gary Oser officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenville Township Memorial Gardens.

It is the wishes of the family that Memorial Contributions be given to the Garst Museum.

