ARCANUM — Marilyn June Alley, age 90, of Arcanum, Ohio passed away peacefully Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Brethren's Retirement Community, Greenville, Ohio. Born in Norwood, Ohio on June 19, 1930, she was one of 11 children to the late Elmer and Ruth (Matchett) Fields.

Marilyn attended Calvary Bible Church in Painter Creek, Ohio. She loved to go to church and was very actively involved in the churches she attended throughout life. She enjoyed gardening, and raising flowers. She will be truly missed.

In addition to her parents, Marilyn is preceded in death by her siblings, Keith Fields, Dick Fields, and Karen Shawver.

Marilyn is survived by her husband of 72 years, Harold L. Alley, whom she married July 10, 1948; son, Tim and Lora Alley; grandchildren, Melanie Helman, and Jonathan Helman; great-grandchildren, Aurora Helman, and Hunter Helman; siblings, Norma Cramer, Pat Harris, Janet Reinhart, Joyce Thomas, Kay Baker, Kathie Cook, and Bob Fields.

Friends may join the family Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 1 p.m., for a graveside ceremony at Gettysburg Cemetery, Gettysburg, Ohio, with Pastor Bill Cornett presiding. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online sympathies may be expressed at www.zecharbailey.com.