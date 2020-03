ENGLEWOOD – Marilyn Lee Hall, 81, of Englewood, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

Marilyn was born on Feb. 8, 1939 to Olive and Edward Marsden. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sisters, Barbra Brooks, Louella Marsden, her brothers, Oscar Marsden, Edward (JR) Marsden, Leonard Marsden.

She is survived by her husband Jerry Hall, her sister-in-law Barbra Manders, her children: Kevin (Jennifer) Cromwell, Beth (Jerome) Sorrell, Darryl (Brandi) Cromwell. Her Grandchildren: Joey (Kirsti) Denny, Brittany (Brad) Hathaway, Tiffany (Charlie) Amlin, and Jaimie (Scott) Rudmann. Her Great- Grandchildren: Stella, Memphis & Braden Denny, Donnie & Faith Hathaway, Colton Denny, Caden & Kellan Amlin.