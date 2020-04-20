GREENVILLE — Marilyn "Joan" (Bucholtz) Williams, age 87, formerly of Franklin Township and most recently of Greenville, Ohio, passed away at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at the Brethren Retirement Community of Greenville.

Joan was born March 13, 1933, in Bradford, Ohio, and the daughter of the late John and Grace (West) Bucholtz.

She was a homemaker, a farmer's wife, a real estate saleslady for Paul Clark Realty and enjoyed sewing and cooking. Also, Joan was a member of the West Grove United Church of Christ. She was a 1951 graduate of Franklin High School, and a writer for the Greenville Daily Advocate, Piqua Daily Call and the Early Bird.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. Williams May 1, 1978. They were married in 1959. Also her brother Dale Bucholtz and sisters Arlene (Bucholtz) Kerr and Thelma (Bucholtz) Rhoades.

Joan is survived by her children, Barbara Long of Huntsville, Ala., Judy (Donald) Koogler of Greenville, John (Dana) Williams of Greenville and Brian (Brenda) Williams of Troy; grandchildren, Richard Long, Matthew Williams, Elisabeth Williams, Riley Williams and Parker Williams; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service at the convenience of the family will be held in the Gettysburg Cemetery, Gettysburg, Ohio, with Pastor Don Smith officiating. There will be no visitation but a Public Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

It is the wishes of the family that memorial contributions be given to the Franklin Monroe FFA in care of John Williams and mailed to the Franklin Monroe High School, 8591 Oakes Road, Arcanum, Ohio, 45304.

Funeral arrangements by Zechar Bailey Funeral Home Greenville, Ohio. Condolences for the family may be sent to www.zecharbailey.com.