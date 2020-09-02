1/2
Marion Michael Lyme
1948 - 2020
ANSONIA — Marion Michael Lyme, age 71, of Ansonia, passed away at 1:50 p.m., Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at State of the Heart Hospice Care Center in Greenville.

Mike was born November 13, 1948, in Greenville, to Norman E. Lyme, of Versailles, and the late Thelma I. (Brown) Lyme.

In addition to his father, Mike is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sharon K. (Staver) Lyme, whom he married May 26, 1968; children, Michael Lyme, of Columbus, Lori Fitzpatrick, of Reynoldsburg, and Jeff and Nicole Lyme, of Versailles; grandchildren, Caroline Fitzpatrick, of Reynoldsburg, and William Fitzpatrick, of Reynoldsburg; and his dog, Lily.

Mike was a 1967 graduate of Ansonia High School. Mike served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He retired from LC&P in Troy where he worked over 25 years. Mike was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Greenville, and the Ansonia American Legion.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020, 10:30 a.m., at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles, with President Jeff Yantis officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery in Versailles with full military honors conducted by the Versailles Veteran's Honor Guard. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ansonia Rescue or State of the Heart Care.

Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com



Published in The Daily Advocate from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bailey Zechar Funeral Home
SEP
5
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Bailey Zechar Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bailey Zechar Funeral Home
653 Hickey Ave
Versailles, OH 45380
9375264440
