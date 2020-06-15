FORT RECOVERY — Marion "Leon" Stump, 92, of Fort Recovery, passed away on June 12, 2020, at the Brethren Retirement Community.

Leon was born March 24, 1928, in Fort Recovery, the son of the late Simon and Sarah (Coby) Stump. He was a farmer, trustee for Mississinawa Township for 20 years, and a bus driver. He loved spending time with his family, grandkids, and friends.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Onda "Jean" (Riffle) Stump, whom he married Aug. 14, 1955; his brothers: Clarence, Marvin, Leonard, and Roscoe Stump, and three infant brothers and one infant sister; his sister: Bernice Moneysmith; brothers-in-law: Ronnie Riffle, Jim Riffle, Jim Smith, Jr. Coby, Eldon Lanich, Walter Voke, Delmar Mikesell, Dale Riffle; sisters- in-law: Pearl Stump, Erma Stump, Naomi Riffle, Kay Riffle, Pat Riffle, Doris Mikesell, Mildred Lanich, Marjorie Bryam; nephews: Larry Stump, and Daryl Stump; nieces: Cheryl Wright, and Ruby Clark.

Leon is survived by one son: Tim (Kelly) Stump of Fort Recovery; grandchildren: Shad (Sarah) McClure, Christina (Elliott) Laux, Mandy Stump and fiancé Taylor Logan, and Cody (Chanin) Stump; great-grandkids: Aubree and Maisie McClure, Aaron, and Caleb Laux, Adilynn and Aiden Logan, and Connor Stump; his brothers: Bob (Margaret) Stump, Alvin Stump, Carl (Pat) Stump; sisters: Loretta (Marvin) McClannan, Esta (Dick) Kiser; brother-in-law: Jim Moneysmith; sisters-in-law: Janis Stump, Judy Stump, Linda Wood, Toots Coby, and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday June 18, at 10:30 a.m. at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, with Pastor Mitch Arnold officiating. Burial will follow in Greenville Township Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to State of The Heart Care or The Brethren Retirement Community Resident Aid Fund.

Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com