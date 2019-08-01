GREENVILLE — Marjorie E. (Labig) Bridenbaugh, 96, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 9:41am. She was born on April 30, 1923, to the late Wilbert and Sarah (Sheffer) Kochersperger. Marjorie retired from FRAM after 30 years in Quality Control. She also spent some time working for GC Murphy in Greenville.

Marjorie was a lifelong member of EUM church and enjoyed working with youth groups. She was a vital campaign leader for the construction of Woodland Heights Elementary School and held active memberships with the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Greenville Elks Lodge, Loyal Order of Moose and served in The Order of the Eastern Star. Marjorie also spent time as a 4-H adviser for a dairy club, was active on the Independent Union board at FRAM and served on the board of directors for the Members Choice Credit Union. In her spare time, she spent her days helping on the family farm. She also enjoyed traveling to new places with her husband.

She is preceded in death by her parents; the first love of her life, Marvin Labig; her second loving husband, Wilbur Bridenbaugh; sister, Doris Bridenbaugh; brother, Paul Kochesperger; brother, Thurl Kochesperger; son-in-law, Keith Caupp; brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws, Richard (Mildred) Labig, Harley (Marcella) Unger, Chalmer (Martha) Labig, and Phyllis Jean Labig.

Marjorie is survived by her son, Thomas (Debra) Labig of Greenville; her daughter Judith Caupp of Englewood; stepson Duane Butch (Martha Pooley) Bridenbaugh; and stepdaughter, Carolee Boardman as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Her legacy will carry on through her grandchildren, Cheryl (Corey) Shockey; Kurt (Tiffany) Labig; Elizabeth (Kerby) Wilcox as well as Greg (Janine) Bridenbaugh; Stephanie Bridenbaugh; Stacey (Mike) Purcell and Sean Boardman.

Her great-grandchildren brought much joy and light into her life. These blessings include Kie Labig, Kiersten Wilcox, Keely Labig, Kenna Wilcox, Kade Labig, Kallie Wilcox, Kinsley Labig, Hope Louise, Andrew Shockey, Emily Bridenbaugh, Andrew Bridenbaugh, Claire Purcell, Connal Purcell, Cade Purcell, Cole Purcell, Jack Boardman, Beau Boardman and Troy Boardman.

Marjorie's family will receive friends on Monday, Aug. 5 from 6-8 p.m. at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home. Memorial Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 with the Reverend John McRoberts officiating. The burial will follow in the Greenville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are being accepted by the Shriners Hospital or EUM Church. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com