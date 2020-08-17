GREENVILLE — Marjorie Lois "Marge" Kell, age 85, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away at 8:40 a.m. Thursday August 13, 2020, at the Oakley Place of Greenville. Marge was born August 2, 1935 in Darke County and the daughter of the late Lewis and Bessie (Miller) Hesson.

She was a very active member of the Ansonia First Church of God where she had served as a music committee member, choir director and Sunday school teacher. She had been employed at Fram Corporation for 10 years, as well as Darlene's Flower Shop of Ansonia and Helen's Flower Shop of Greenville. She enjoyed working with Doris Sanders in her catering business, as well as baking and crocheting doilies.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Dorothy Labig, Mary Hines and Betty Mayo; and brothers, Lloyd Hesson, Gerald Hesson and Paul Hesson.

Marge is survived by her husband, John Leslie Kell, of Greenville. They were married March 22, 1952. She is also survived by her children, Patricia Ann "Patty" (Doug) Fellers of Greenville, Pamela Sue Strait of Kettering, Michael Leslie (Mary) Kell of Greenville and Mark Lewis (Lisa) Kell of New Port Richey, Fla.; grandchildren, Eric Fellers, Nicholas Fellers, Arinne Lee, Andrew Kell, Stephen Kell, Shantelle Alban, Victoria Strait, Mariah Trask and Alexis Hobson, 13 great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, August 18, 2020, in the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home Greenville, Ohio, with Pastor Derek Specht and Pastor David Hackney co-officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenville Township Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 12 noon until time of the services in the funeral home.

It is the wishes of the family that Memorial Contributions be given to the State of the Heart Hospice of Darke County or the Alzheimer's Association.

The funeral service will be available to view on Facebook Live on the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home Facebook page.

