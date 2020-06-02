Marjorie R. Gibson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GREENVILLE — Marjorie R. Gibson. age 96, of Greenville passed away at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville. Marjorie was born May 24, 1924, in Hastings, Mich., to the late William Dewey and Mildred Lula (Manning) Reed. In addition to her parents, Marjorie was also preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Robert A. Gibson on Nov. 2, 2003, whom she married Feb. 27, 1946; stepgrandsons, Jeffrey Hiser and Eric Hiser; brother-in-law, Kenneth Rodney Coay; and nephew, Kenneth Randall Coay. Marjorie is survived by her children, Dr. Linda Gibson of St. Louis, Mo., Bruce (Pamela) Gibson of De Graff, Ohio, and Janice (Jeff) Hiser of Portland, Ind.; grandchildren, Mark (Katrina) Gibson of Arcanum, Ohio, Jason (Christina) Gibson of Liberty Township, Ohio, Brian Burk of Muncie, Ind., Jennifer (Brett) Ellenberger of Ft. Recovery, Ohio, Reed Gibson of De Graff, Ohio and Elizabeth Gibson of De Graff, Ohio; four great-grandchildren and eight stepgreat-grandchildren; continuing to add great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Doris Coay of Battle Creek, Mich.; and niece, Julie (Mark) Derry of St. Joseph, Mich. Marjorie formerly was a head cashier at Big N in Greenville, secretary for Bob WilliamsonInsurance in Greenville and teller at Second National Bank in Greenville. Marjorie was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Greenville. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, at Zechar Bailey FuneralHome in Greenville. Burial will follow in Greenville Township Memorial Garden, Greenville. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorialcontributions may be made to State of the Heart Care. condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Advocate from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zechar Bailey Funeral Home
1499 N Broadway
Greenville, OH 45331
9375484141
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved