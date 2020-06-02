GREENVILLE — Marjorie R. Gibson. age 96, of Greenville passed away at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville. Marjorie was born May 24, 1924, in Hastings, Mich., to the late William Dewey and Mildred Lula (Manning) Reed. In addition to her parents, Marjorie was also preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Robert A. Gibson on Nov. 2, 2003, whom she married Feb. 27, 1946; stepgrandsons, Jeffrey Hiser and Eric Hiser; brother-in-law, Kenneth Rodney Coay; and nephew, Kenneth Randall Coay. Marjorie is survived by her children, Dr. Linda Gibson of St. Louis, Mo., Bruce (Pamela) Gibson of De Graff, Ohio, and Janice (Jeff) Hiser of Portland, Ind.; grandchildren, Mark (Katrina) Gibson of Arcanum, Ohio, Jason (Christina) Gibson of Liberty Township, Ohio, Brian Burk of Muncie, Ind., Jennifer (Brett) Ellenberger of Ft. Recovery, Ohio, Reed Gibson of De Graff, Ohio and Elizabeth Gibson of De Graff, Ohio; four great-grandchildren and eight stepgreat-grandchildren; continuing to add great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Doris Coay of Battle Creek, Mich.; and niece, Julie (Mark) Derry of St. Joseph, Mich. Marjorie formerly was a head cashier at Big N in Greenville, secretary for Bob WilliamsonInsurance in Greenville and teller at Second National Bank in Greenville. Marjorie was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Greenville. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, at Zechar Bailey FuneralHome in Greenville. Burial will follow in Greenville Township Memorial Garden, Greenville. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorialcontributions may be made to State of the Heart Care. condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com
Published in The Daily Advocate from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.