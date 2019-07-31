ARCANUM — Mark S. Norris, 80, of Arcanum, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the State of the Heart Care Center in Greenville, Ohio.

He was born on June 26, 1939, in Greenville to the late Fod and Maida (Riegle) Norris.

In addition to his parents, Mark was preceded in death by his sister, Lisa Norris.

Mark was a 1957 graduate of Ansonia High School. After graduation, he went to work for Frigidaire and then General Motors, where he fulfilled many roles. After 30 years of service to GM, Mark retired in September 1979. In his free time, Mark enjoyed watching the weather on TV along with many other health, nutrition, and religious shows. He appreciated drinking a fresh cup of coffee and munching on a cheese stick.

He is survived by his wife Shirley (Supinger) Norris, whom he married on June 10, 1961; his children, Shelley Norris and her wife, Kris Keith of Fairborn, and Craig Norris of Arcanum; his grandchildren, Kaili, Jazmin and Jonah Keith-Norris, all of Fairborn; and his half-sister, Dixie Hogarth of Ocala, Florida.

A celebration of Mark's life will take place at 1 P.M. Friday, August 2, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus with Pastor Andrew Costa officiating. Burial will follow in Greenville Union Cemetery in Greenville.

Guests may visit with the Norris family on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be given in memory of Mark to the Castine Church of the Brethren.

