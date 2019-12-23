ARCANUM — Marla K. (Reaver) Siert, 64, of Arcanum, passed away in Cincinnati on Thursday, December 19, 2019, following an extended illness.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Rosella (Bruner) Reaver.

She was a 1973 graduate of Tri Village High School and she attended Greenville Grace Brethren Church. As a teen, Marla was very active in New Creations in Richmond.

She never met a stranger and she will be deeply missed by family and friends.

Marla is survived by her children, Jonathan (Jennifer) Siert, Joshua Siert, Aimee (Mason) Keel & Alicia (Nick) Walker; grandchildren, Dylan, Kya, Zayne, Adyson, Sadie and baby Walker on the way; sisters, Durinda Stutz and Carleen Beisner and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 27, at the Greenville Grace Brethren Church, 4805 State Route 49 South, Greenville. Burial to follow at Ithaca Cemetery. A visitation will be held 4-8 p.m. Thursday, at the church and also from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Friday. Arrangements are in care of Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum, OH 45304. Email condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.