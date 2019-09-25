NEW PARIS — Marlin D. Young, 86, of New Paris, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville, Ohio.

He was born on June 23, 1933, in Johnson County, Indiana to the late Clarence W. and Pina R. (Hundley) Young.

In addition to his parents, Marlin was preceded in death by his brothers, Carl William Young and Merville Aaron Young; and his stepson Lloyd Defibaugh.

Marlin loved people and enjoyed being around them. He was a friendly and outgoing person who enjoyed life. He enjoyed taking long trips with his wife, Dorothy, and their special friends, Bob and Naomi Rank and Clyde and Jane Stump. Marlin spent 34 years working for Cummins Diesel Engines in Columbus, Ind. Marlin attended a non-denominational church in Eaton, Ohio. Marlin was a happy man who lived a happy life and will be missed by many.

Marlin is survived by his wife, Dorothy E. (Rhoades) Young, whom he married on April 7, 1984; his children, Craig Young of West Covina, Calif., Michael Young of Phelan, Calif., LaNice Young of Columbus, Ind., and Alex Young of Dearborn, Mich.; his three grandchildren and his great- grandchildren; his stepchildren, Mickie (Duane) Brim of Winchester, Ind., Marjorie Defibaugh of Indianapolis, Ind., and Connie Miller of Richmond, Ind.; his nine step grandchildren; his 20 step great-grandchildren; and his 10 step great-great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Marlin's life will take place at 3:00 PM on Thursday, September 26, at Tribute Funeral Homes, New Madison Campus with Pastor Gregg Swenson officiating. Burial, with full military honors, will follow in Greenmound Cemetery in New Madison.

Guests may visit with Marlin's family on Thursday, from 2 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.