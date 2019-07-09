BROOKVILLE — Marlyn Kay (Kuhn) Shellabarger, 74, of Brookville, Ohio, formerly of Greenville, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 8, 2019, at The James Cancer Center in Columbus, Ohio.

She was born July 24, 1944, in Greenville to Betty Paff of Arcanum, Ohio and the late Perry Kuhn.

Marlyn was a hardworking and lovable person. She was known for her love of doing laundry, hanging out clothes, and her favorite pastime of ironing clothes. Maryln loved her family. When she isn't at home with her husband, Don, she could be found supporting her grandchildren at many different sporting events. From basketball, football, and track to even cheerleading, she loved them all. Marlyn was a faithful follower of God and enjoy attending church services with her family. She liked singing and was a part of the singing group, "Kuhn Sisters".

In additional to her mother, Marlyn is survived by her husband of 56 years, Don Shellabarger, whom she married on May 5, 1963 at Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Greenville; her son and his family, Todd Shellabarger of Botkins, Ohio, three grandchildren ,and two great-grandchildren; her daughter and her family, Tina and John Jasinski of Portage, Michigan, three grandchildren, and one great- grandchild; her daughter and her family, Tara and William Schwartz of Arcanum, Ohio and 6 grandchildren; her son and his family, Ty and Heather Shellabarger of Clayton and 3 grandchildren; and her siblings and their spouses, Leora and Emerson Minnick of Nappanee, Indiana, Janet and Jim Dunwoody of Ansonia, Bill and Joyce Kuhn of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Eva and Sonny Custer of Wayne Lakes

A celebration of Marlyn's life will take place at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Immanuel Baptist Church, 500 W South St, Arcanum, with Pastor Dave Kingsbury officiating. Burial will follow in Ithaca Cemetery.

Guests may visit with the Shellabarger family from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, on Thursday July 11.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made to Tribute Funeral Homes to assist with final expenses.

