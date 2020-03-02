BRADFORD – Marsha L. Henry, 70, of Bradford, died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Versailles Rehab & Healthcare Center where she had lived for the past three years. She was born May 13, 1949 in Piqua to the late Elizabeth (Ward) Christian.

Marsha was a member of Webster Methodist Church and a graduate of Bradford High School, Class of 1967. She attended Continental Beauty School and worked as a licensed managing beautician for 18 years. She earned her Associate's Degree at Edison State and then worked in several jobs, including the activities coordinator at Gades in Greenville, with dementia patients at the Villa of Troy, at KinderCare of Troy and as a volunteer teacher's aide at Bradford Schools. Marsha was active in the Farm Bureau where she was a trustee for six years and president of the women's group. She was active with the Senior Citizen's Club in Piqua. She loved to travel, play cards, listen to music, eat at restaurants and she loved animals, especially her beloved "Tar Baby".

She was preceded in death by her mother; maternal grandparents who she was very close with, Roger & Mae Ward; and husband, John R. "Jack" Henry on Sept. 6, 2019.

Marsha is survived by her sister-in-law, Pam Henry of Greenville; her husband, John's godchildren, Mark Henry of Versailles, Deb Harshbarger of Versailles & Sandy Schmidtmeyer of St. Henry; lifelong friends, Rita Crosby of Bradford & Tondia Ramariz of Piqua; and many other friends.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 2 p.m. at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford with Pastor Daryl Peeples officiating. Interment is at Harris Creek Cemetery. Visitation to be held at the funeral home Wednesday noon until time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to the or the . Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.