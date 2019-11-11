BRADFORD — Martha Brumbaugh, 93, of Bradford, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at her home.

Martha was born in Darke County on September 12, 1926, to the (late) Glen Dale and Hettie (Bowers) Oswalt; in her earlier years, she sewed for Carl Wagoner and worked in the bakery at Grandma's Kitchen in Covington; she was a member of the Old Order German Baptist Church, Painter Creek District; loved to sew, crochet, cook and do dishes; she enjoyed working picture puzzles; loved gardening and the outdoors.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Evelyn Brumbaugh; great-grandson, Oliver James Risner; brother and sisters, Dorothy Ewing, Jude Oswalt, Edith Flora, May Flora, and Annie Grim.

Martha is survived by her loving husband of 74 years, Ezra James Brumbaugh; two daughters and son-in-law, Lois Elaine Milyard of Greenville, Frances and Ted Risner of Bradford; six grandchildren, Deborah and Charles Martin, Mary Lou Ann and Philip Green, Andrew "Andy" Mark and Lisa Milyard, Ted and Carolyn Risner, Michelle and Jeff Myers, Dawn and Doug Koble; 22 great-grandchildren, Michael, Jonathan, Hannah, Sarah Martin, Ben, Maggie, Henry, Lizzie, Noah Milyard, Zach and wife, Anne Risner, Justin and wife Debra Risner, Aaron Risner and Cassie, Lilyn, Hunter Risner, Cordelia Risner, Samantha and Matthan Sink, Hannah and Brandon Myers, Cameron, Darin, Cassie, Olivia Koble; six great-great-grandchildren, Ezra, Felix, Silas Risner, Mason and Wesson Risner, Skyler Risner; two sisters, Mary Brumbaugh of Camden, Ind, Ruth Diehl of Bradford; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Old Order German Baptist Church, Painter Creek District. Interment Mote Cemetery, Pitsburg. Visitation will be 3-5 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com