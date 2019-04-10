Obituary
Print

Martha Elizabeth (Magoteaux) Kendall


COVINGTON — Martha Elizabeth (Magoteaux) Kendall, 95, of Troy, Ohio passed away peacefully Monday, April 8, 2019. She was born on the family farm in Patterson Township, Darke County, Ohio November 8, 1923 to the late Albert M. and Elizabeth (Thobe) Magoteaux.

The family will receive friends from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton with a funeral service beginning at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park in Covington. Online memories of Martha may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.
Funeral Home
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
284 N. Miami St.
West Milton, OH 45383
937-698-4422
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Daily Advocate from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com