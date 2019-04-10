COVINGTON — Martha Elizabeth (Magoteaux) Kendall, 95, of Troy, Ohio passed away peacefully Monday, April 8, 2019. She was born on the family farm in Patterson Township, Darke County, Ohio November 8, 1923 to the late Albert M. and Elizabeth (Thobe) Magoteaux.

The family will receive friends from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton with a funeral service beginning at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park in Covington. Online memories of Martha may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.