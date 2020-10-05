1/1
Martha June Bolin-Bevans
GREENVILLE — Martha June Bolin-Bevans, age 87, of Greenville passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020, 1:38 p.m., at State of the Heart Hospice Care Center in Greenville.

Martha was born September 26, 1933, in Tennessee, to the late Orville and Lola Timmons. In addition to her parents, Martha was also preceded in death by her first husband, James Bolin Sr.; second husband, Ralph Bevans; sons, Kenny and Gary Bolin; four sisters; and two brothers.

Martha is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Mikel and Kim Bolin, and Jim and Tammy Bolin; daughters and sons-in-law, Cathy and Michael Wright, and Christina and Jerry Nestor; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, October 7, 2020, 11 a.m., at Snell Cemetery in Washington Township, Darke County, with Pastor Todd Reish officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Care. Arrangements have been entrusted to Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com



Published in The Daily Advocate from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
