GREEENVILLE — Martin Charles Tienken, 85, of Greenville, Ohio passed away at 2 a.m. Wednesday June 5, 2019, at the Oakley Place of Greenville. He was born February 13, 1934, in Hempstead, New York and the son of the late Fred and Etta (Fredericks) Tienken.

Martin was a veteran serving in the U.S. Army and a member of the First United Presbyterian Church of Greenville. He was retired as a Truck Driver of and oil truck and has been involved with repairing oil burners.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by 9 brothers and sisters.

Martin is survived by his wife Virginia L. (Hepner) Tienken of Greenville. They were married October 1, 1981. Also numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday June 8, in the Greenville Cemetery Greenville, with Elder Alan Ayette officiating. There will be no visitation.

It is the wishes of the family that Memorial Contributions be given to Darke County Youth for Christ.

Funeral arrangements by Zechar Bailey Funeral Home Greenville, Ohio.

Condolences for the family may be sent to www.zecharbailey.com