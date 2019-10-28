NEW MADISON — Marvin D. Rife, 90, of New Madison, Ohio passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 5:40 a.m. at his residence. He was born April 12, 1929, in New Madison, Ohio the son of the late Edward and Ruby (Moore) Rife.

He worked for Sunbeam bread route 1952-59, New Madison supermarket 1959-68, Farmers State bank in New Madison 1968-78, Arcanum National and Greenville National Bank 1978-96. He retired in '96

He was a lifelong member of Beech Grove Church of the Brethren and was a member of the New Madison Kiwanis.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife: Donna (Royer) Rife on January 26, 2014 whom he married August 2, 1947; his brother: Glenn Rife; and his sister: Norma Petry.

He is survived by his daughter: Connie (Rife) LaVeris of Vandalia; his grandchildren and spouses: Tim Roberts of Cincinnati, Jason and Audrey LaVeris of Los Angeles, California, Corey and Khayla LaVeris of Lewis Center, Ohio; great grandchildren: Alexandra LaVeris and Olive LaVeris; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A service will be held on Wednesday, October 30, at 2 p.m. at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, with the Rev. Gary Cloyd officiating. Burial will follow in Greenmound Cemetery, New Madison. The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beech Grove Church of the Brethren. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com