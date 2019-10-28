Marvin D. Rife

NEW MADISON — Marvin D. Rife, 90, of New Madison, Ohio passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 5:40 a.m. at his residence. He was born April 12, 1929, in New Madison, Ohio the son of the late Edward and Ruby (Moore) Rife.

He worked for Sunbeam bread route 1952-59, New Madison supermarket 1959-68, Farmers State bank in New Madison 1968-78, Arcanum National and Greenville National Bank 1978-96. He retired in '96

He was a lifelong member of Beech Grove Church of the Brethren and was a member of the New Madison Kiwanis.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife: Donna (Royer) Rife on January 26, 2014 whom he married August 2, 1947; his brother: Glenn Rife; and his sister: Norma Petry.

He is survived by his daughter: Connie (Rife) LaVeris of Vandalia; his grandchildren and spouses: Tim Roberts of Cincinnati, Jason and Audrey LaVeris of Los Angeles, California, Corey and Khayla LaVeris of Lewis Center, Ohio; great grandchildren: Alexandra LaVeris and Olive LaVeris; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A service will be held on Wednesday, October 30, at 2 p.m. at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, with the Rev. Gary Cloyd officiating. Burial will follow in Greenmound Cemetery, New Madison. The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beech Grove Church of the Brethren. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com
Published in The Daily Advocate from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
