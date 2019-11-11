GREENVILLE — Marvin E. Brodrick, 83, of Greenville, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2019, in the care of State of the Heart Care Center.

Marvin was born in 1935, the son of Chester and Dorothy Brodrick. Marvin married Judy McKibben on Jan. 29, 1956. They were married for 51 years. He was a retired 30 year employee of Dayton Daily News. Preceded in death by his wife, Judy; parents; sister, Barbara McCammon, Patty Sales, and brother-in-law, Homer Brewer. Marvin enjoyed family and his hobbies were, golf, bowling, traveling, gardening and model trains.

He was loved, cherished, and his family was blessed to have such an extraordinary man in their lives. He will be greatly missed and rejoiced in each and every one of us.

Surviving are his two daughters, Debbie (Rick) Mikesell of New Madison, and Christie (Chris) Boyd of Greenville; son, Doug Brodrick of Washington Township; grandchildren, Chris (Shannon) Swank, Elizabeth Boyd, and Matthew Boyd; great-grandchildren, Dalton and Gavin Swank; sisters, Betty (Bob) Jessup, Jeanie (Bud) Boyer; sisters-in-law, Diane (Denny) Anthony, and Mary Brewer; brother-in-law, Jim Sales; several nieces and nephews, and numerous other relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, November 13,, at Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum. Funeral services, officiated by John Wiltshire, will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be sent to State of the Heart Hospice, or the . Email condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.