ARCANUM — Marvin E. Kochersperger, 87, of Arcanum, Ohio, passed away at 8:04 a.m. Wednesday June 19, 2019, at the Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy, Ohio. Marvin was born January 22, 1932, in Darke County, Ohio and the son of the late Gerald and Dorothy (Grile) Kochersperger.

He was retired from General Motors, Rogers Grain as a truck driver and had farmed in the Darke County Area.

Marvin was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the U.S. Army from July 1, 1952 to March 10, 1954. He attended the First United Presbyterian Church of Greenville; a devoted and faithful servant of the Masonic Fraternity, he served as Past Worshipful Master (1990) of Greenville Masonic Lodge 143; member of the Greenville Masonic Lodge Craft Club; Board Member of the Greenville Masonic Temple Company; Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton where he was a 32nd Degree Mason; Antioch Shrine of Dayton; Darke County Shrine Club; Past High Priest of Greenville Chapter 77, Royal Arch Masons of Ohio; Past Illustrious Master of Matchett Council 91, Greenville, Royal and Select Masons of Ohio; Eminent Commander of Coleman Commandery 17 Troy, Ohio, Knights Templar of Ohio.

He was a long time secretary/recorder of Greenville Chapter 77 and Matchett Council #91, respectively. Having served as a past presiding officer of Greenville Masonic Lodge, Greenville Chapter, Matchett Council and Coleman Commandery, Marvin was honored by the Grand Commandery, Ohio Priory #18, by being Knighted a Knight York Cross of Honour. He was also a member of the Greenville American Legion, Darke County Farm Bureau and was an avid Franklin Monroe Jets sports fan.

Marvin is survived by his wife of 67 years, Janice (Beard) Kochersperger of Arcanum. Their children Debbie Guy (Al Hilderbrant) of Dayton, Kathy (Tom) Brinkman of Greenville, Peggy Klingmann of Wesley Chapel, Fla., Sherri Thompson (Kenny Subler) of Greenville and Lori (Scott) Robison of Laura; 15 grandchildren: Jason Guy, Nicole Laughter, Zack Guy, Amy Brinkman, Steve Brinkman, Alec Frawley, Joel Frawley, Kyle Klingmann, Cody Klingmann, Luke Thompson, Ryan Thompson, Brett Robison, Brandon Robison, Brian Robison and Bryce Robison; 10 great-grandchildren; brother John (Donna) Kochersperger of New Paris; sister Mary Lou (Dr. Howard) Short of Racine, Wis.; brother-in-law Norman (Kay) Beard of Goleta, California as well as numerous nieces and nephew.

There will be a Masonic Memorial Service conducted by the Greenville Masonic Lodge followed by the Scottish Rite Ring Degree Service at 2 p.m. Monday June 24, in the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home Greenville, Ohio. The funeral service will immediately follow the Masonic Services on Monday in the funeral home with Pastor Andrew Gilman officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial with Military Graveside Services conducted by the Greenville Veteran's Honor Guard will be held in the Highland Cemetery Covington, Ohio following all services in the funeral home.

It is the wishes of the family that Memorial Contributions be given to the Cancer Association of Darke County.

