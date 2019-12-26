GREENVILLE – Mary Alice Godown, 85, of Arcanum, passed away peacefully and surrounded by her loved ones on December 25, 2019. Her family finds great comfort in that she and her late husband, Marvin, were reunited on Christmas.

Mary Alice was born in Greenville, Ohio to the late Wesley and Susie Wogoman.

Mary Alice married the love of her life, Marvin Godown in 1951. The two shared many wonderful and blessed years together. Mary Alice dedicated her life to her family. She took great pride and joy in caring for her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Mary Alice found great comfort and peace being outdoors and surrounding herself in nature. She was member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Arcanum, Ohio.

Mary Alice was a kind, caring, loving, and compassionate, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and dear friend. She will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, Mary Alice was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Marvin Godown; sisters, Bettie Dowler and Myrtle Holsapple-Cox; and brother, Aaron Wogoman.

Mary Alice leaves to cherish her memory, loving children, Rick (Marcia) Godown, Gloria (Steve) Kauffman, and Connie (Doug) North; grandchildren, Kristina (Sean) Thornton, Trent (Lesley) Godown, Shelley (Donn) Rardin, Kayne (Natalie) Kauffman, Jason (Jessica) North, and Nick (Becca) North; 15 great-grandchildren; dear friend and sister-in-law, Charlene Bergman; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A funeral service honoring Mary Alice's life will be held on Saturday, December 28, at 12 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church (112 W. South St., Arcanum) with Pastor Doug Baker officiating. Visitation will be held for two hours prior (10 a.m. to 12 p.m.). Interment to follow at Oak Grove Cemetery, Fort Jefferson, OH.

Flowers may be delivered to the church on Saturday from 8-10 a.m. At the request of the family, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church or Greenville State of the Heart Hospice. For additional information and to view Mary Alice's online video tribute, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com