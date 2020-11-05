GREENVILLE — Mary Alice Redman, 94, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Brethren Retirement Community, formally of Honeysuckle Drive in Greenville, a home she loved for 47 years and shared with her husband, Norman Redman, who preceded her in death in 2012. They were married for 66 years.

She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Charles Sharp, Major Sharp, R. Eugene Sharp, Dain Sharp, Edna Clark, Helen Harter, Anna Mae Parsons, and several nieces and nephews.

Mary Alice was born April 2, 1926 in Ansonia, Ohio to the late Ray and Maud Sharp. She was a 1945 graduate of Greenville High School, and retired from Kroger after many years of service. She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ.

Mary Alice is survived by her son, Stephen (Margaret) Redman of Ft. Myers, Fla., and her daughter, Alice (Michael) Hogg of Greenville, Ohio; grandchildren, Nathan (Michelle) Redman of Dublin, Ohio, Christopher (Jessica) Redman of Frisco, Tex., and Whitney (Joe) Arnett of Greenville, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Tyler Redman, Alex Redman, Harper Redman, Beckett Redman, and Brooke Arnett; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Saturday November 7, 2020, 11:30 a.m.,at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Greenville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to State of The Heart Care.

