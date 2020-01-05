GREENVILLE — Mary Ann (Hoblit) Prager, 87, of Greenville passed away at 3:58 a.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Village Green Nursing Home in Greenville.

Mary Ann was born November 30, 1932, in Greenville to the late Glen R. and Gertrude (Townsend) Hoblit. In addition to her parents, Mary Ann was also preceded in death by her brothers, Bill, Donald, G.R., Fred and Jim Hoblit; and sisters, Patty Lou Hoblit and Florence Magoto.

Mary Ann is survived by her children, Russell Prager of Florida, Sandra Silknitter of Greenville, Debbie Prager of Dayton, Brenda and Frank Stoffel of Syracuse, Indiana, Mark Prager of Glenmont, Ohio, Brian Prager of Greenville and Aaron Prager of Greenville; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, John Hoblit of McBain, Michigan; sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Jack Auer of Columbus; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary Ann retired in 2005 from Wayne Hospital in Greenville, where she worked in housekeeping.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 8 at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville with Pastor Don Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Abbottsville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com