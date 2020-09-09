1/1
Mary Catherine "Toot" (Thobe) Mescher
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MARIA STEIN — Mary Catherine 'Toot' (Thobe) Mescher, age 89, of Maria Stein died Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Briarwood Village in Coldwater.

She was born November 22, 1930 in Maria Stein to the late Henry and Mathilda (Heitkamp) Thobe. On August 11, 1951, she married John F. Mescher, and he died December 20, 2008.

She is survived by five children: Donna and Mike Berger of Versailles, Ann and Joe Hess of Carthagena, Wayne Mescher of Piqua, Nadine and Alan Wendel of Osgood, and Craig and Elizabeth Mescher of Maria Stein; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings: Jiggs and Velma Thobe of Maria Stein, Mart and Tom Warner of New Bremen, Don and Patty Thobe of Maria Stein, Brownie and Shirley Thobe of Maria Stein, Margie and David Moeller of Cassella, Lois and Jay Hogenkamp of Carthagena, and Larry Thobe of St. Marys; and in-laws: Jean Thobe of Maria Stein, Leander and Carol Mescher of Dayton, and Marie Schmidt of Vandalia.

She is preceded in death by siblings, Butch and Mary Thobe, Alice and Leonard Varno, Barney and Mary Thobe, Buck and Norma Thobe, Whitey and Ginny Thobe, Marilyn and Dale Miller, David Thobe, and in-laws, Linda Thobe, Albert and Leona Mescher, Alvina and Henry Kuether, Agnes and Lawrence Hoying, George and Martha Mescher, Alvin and Norma Mescher, Leo Schmidt, Rita and George Sullivan, Paul and Joan Mescher, Grace and Richard Selhorst, Tom and Jeanette Mescher.

She was a member of St. John Catholic Church, and she cooked at the Spiritual Center for many years. Toot enjoyed cooking, gardening, anything outdoors and playing cards, and she was always known for having a infectious smile.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am, Friday September 11, 2020 at St. John Catholic Church, Maria Stein (livestream at http://www.marioncatholiccommunity.org/live-stream.html). Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery, Maria Stein. Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 10th and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Minster. Due to Covid-19 concerns, please limit physical contact with the family, wear a mask, and maintain social distancing. Memorials may be made to the Briarwood Activity Fund. Condolences may be left at hogenkampfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Advocate from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Hogenkamp Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Hogenkamp Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. John Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hogenkamp Funeral Home
61 S. HANOVER ST.
Minster, OH 45865
(419) 628-2341
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 9, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Mescher, Thobe families on your recent loss of Mary, Toot Thobe Mescher. Mary was a beautiful person, a wonderful mother, a very good cook, and the grandest of gardeners. May Mary Catherine Rest In Peace and enjoy everlasting bliss in the heavens above with her family and friends.
Allen Mescher
Family
September 9, 2020
From all of us Meschers, we are sorry to hear Mary has gone from you.
It is so hard to loose a parent.
We know they are in a better place, but darn it is hard!
We will always remember her smile and her kind heart.
You are all in our prayers,
Urbie, Gary, Lisa, Dave, Pat, Debbie, Todd & Terry
Debbie Wenning
Neighbor
September 8, 2020
Mary was always a friendly happy person whenever I would see her at Briarwood. Even though she could not speak she would always find a way to communicate. I think she and my husband Ken had their own vocabulary! Now they can be talking and laughing in heaven! My thoughts and prayers are with all of you.


Lou Ann Kremer
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved