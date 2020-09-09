MARIA STEIN — Mary Catherine 'Toot' (Thobe) Mescher, age 89, of Maria Stein died Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Briarwood Village in Coldwater.

She was born November 22, 1930 in Maria Stein to the late Henry and Mathilda (Heitkamp) Thobe. On August 11, 1951, she married John F. Mescher, and he died December 20, 2008.

She is survived by five children: Donna and Mike Berger of Versailles, Ann and Joe Hess of Carthagena, Wayne Mescher of Piqua, Nadine and Alan Wendel of Osgood, and Craig and Elizabeth Mescher of Maria Stein; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings: Jiggs and Velma Thobe of Maria Stein, Mart and Tom Warner of New Bremen, Don and Patty Thobe of Maria Stein, Brownie and Shirley Thobe of Maria Stein, Margie and David Moeller of Cassella, Lois and Jay Hogenkamp of Carthagena, and Larry Thobe of St. Marys; and in-laws: Jean Thobe of Maria Stein, Leander and Carol Mescher of Dayton, and Marie Schmidt of Vandalia.

She is preceded in death by siblings, Butch and Mary Thobe, Alice and Leonard Varno, Barney and Mary Thobe, Buck and Norma Thobe, Whitey and Ginny Thobe, Marilyn and Dale Miller, David Thobe, and in-laws, Linda Thobe, Albert and Leona Mescher, Alvina and Henry Kuether, Agnes and Lawrence Hoying, George and Martha Mescher, Alvin and Norma Mescher, Leo Schmidt, Rita and George Sullivan, Paul and Joan Mescher, Grace and Richard Selhorst, Tom and Jeanette Mescher.

She was a member of St. John Catholic Church, and she cooked at the Spiritual Center for many years. Toot enjoyed cooking, gardening, anything outdoors and playing cards, and she was always known for having a infectious smile.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am, Friday September 11, 2020 at St. John Catholic Church, Maria Stein (livestream at http://www.marioncatholiccommunity.org/live-stream.html). Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery, Maria Stein. Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 10th and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Minster. Due to Covid-19 concerns, please limit physical contact with the family, wear a mask, and maintain social distancing. Memorials may be made to the Briarwood Activity Fund. Condolences may be left at hogenkampfh.com