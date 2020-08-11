SIDNEY — Mary "Grace" E. (Pohlman) Luthman, 64, Sidney, Ohio, passed away peacefully early Monday morning, August 10, 2020, at her residence following an intense six-month battle with cancer.

She was born July 5, 1956, in Coldwater, Ohio, to the late Louis and Ellenor (Mueller) Pohlman. On October 27, 1979, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Osgood, Grace married Anthony "Tony" R. Luthman who survives. Also surviving are four children, Ben and Erin (Winner) Luthman of Huntsville, Sarah and Aaron Heilers of Anna, Patrick and Melissa (Gaerke) Luthman of McCartyville, and Katelin and Luke Hemmelgarn of Fort Loramie; 14 grandchildren, Alice, Louis, Adam, Anthony, James and Esther Luthman, William, Elijah and Luke Heilers; Lilly, Vincent and Jackson Luthman, Carly and Harper Hemmelgarn; siblings, Norma and Irvin Osterloh of Arkdale, Wisc., Ruth and Thomas Knapke of Celina, Margie and David Bensman of New Bremen, James and Linda Pohlman of Frenchtown, Elaine (dec.) and Donald Heitkamp of Pagosa Springs, Co., Henry and Becky Pohlman of Versailles, Nick and Marilyn Pohlman of Russia, William and Teresa Pohlman of Versailles, Sharon and David Eyink of Montezuma, Ted and Diane Pohlman of Yorkshire, and Sam and Betty Pohlman of Yorkshire; brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Regina Luthman of Sidney, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A 1974 graduate of Versailles High School, Mrs. Luthman was employed at Anna Local Schools where she had been a teacher's aid and bus driver. She attended Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. She had been a CCD Catechist for 22 years and active in the Altar Rosary Sodality. She was also a lifetime member of Anna FFA Alumni and Shelby County Farm Bureau. Grace was a dedicated wife and mother and her 14 grandchildren were the highlight of her life. She especially enjoyed cooking traditional Sunday brunches for her family. She was a skilled seamstress and an avid blood donor, working towards a 10-gallon goal.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m., Monday, August 17, 2020, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in McCartyville, with the Reverend Stephen Mondiek presiding. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Friends may call Sunday 2 to 7 p.m. at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie and Monday 9 to 10 a.m. in the church gathering space. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing at all funeral rites. Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Church CCD Program or charities of choice. Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com