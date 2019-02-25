GREENVILLE — Mary E. "Elberta" Warren, age 91, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019, at the Brethren Retirement Community, Greenville. Born in Darke County, Ohio, on December 28, 1927, she was a daughter to the late Georgeand Pearl (Spencer) Dixon.

Elberta spent over 50 years selling Avon make-up products. She was a former member of the St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Greenville. She enjoyed spending the summertime gardening and planting flowers. Above all, she was a wonderful mother, and loving wife. She will truly be missed.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Howard W. "Wally" Warren, in 2013: siblings Arthur Dixon; George Dixon; Stella Unger; Mable Crumrine; Betty Dixon.

Survived by her children David Warren of Greenville; Connie and Ron Waterbusch of Maria Stein, Ohio: grandchildren John Waterbusch; Stacy Waterbusch: friends Theresa and Jim Ward; Debbie and Todd Oliver; Linda Schatz.

Services for Elberta to be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville. Please check our website for service updates at www.zecharbailey.com