GREENVILLE-—Mary Elizabeth King, age 89, went home to heaven on Sunday, April 19, 2020. She had been a resident of Village Green Healthcare Campus, Greenville, Ohio for 4 1/2 years.

She was born in Powell, Tenn., on July 17, 1930, the daughter of Ewin Garrett and Beulah Elizabeth (Russell) Acuff. She married Paul Edward King on Oct. 31, 1952, in Hamilton and he preceded her in death.

She had been employed part-time at McDonald's. Mary was a very active member of Richmond Road Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir and was a member of W.M. U. She was also a member of Liberty Flower Club. Mary was an avid gardener and won many fair ribbons with her flower arrangements. She was known as the flower lady in her neighborhood.

She is survived by her children, Charlene (Mike, Sr.) Fisher, Fort Recovery, and Marshelle (Gary) Condon, Troy, Ohio; two brothers, Garrett (Jo) Acuff, Nampa, Idaho and Gale (Louise) Acuff, Titusville, Fla.; a sister, Opal (Bill) Hurst, Knoxville, Tenn.; six grandchildren, Michael Fisher Jr., Sara Hilbert, Kirsten Welch, Kelly Johnson, Jennifer Knisley and Joshua Fisher; 17 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and two brothers, George Acuff and Glen Acuff.

Private services will be held at Weigel Funeral Home on April 24, 2020 with Ted Loman officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203-1742.